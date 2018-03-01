Rome

Italy's GDP up 1.5% in 2017, biggest rise since 2010 (2)

ISTAT revises up estimate, now in line with government forecast

Rome, March 1 - Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.5% in 2017, the biggest rise since the 1.7% increase registered in 2010, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency's estimate for last year's GDP has been revised up from the 1.4% figure initially given on the basis of the average taken from the quarterly figures for 2017. The growth rate is up from 0.9% in 2016. The revised figure is in line with the forecast given in the government's DEF economic blueprint.

