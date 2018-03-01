More snow in Italy, disruption continues

Rome, March 1 - Fresh snowfalls early on Thursday hit northern and central Italy, causing further disruption, especially for transport. Cities registering the most snow on Thursday morning included Turin, Cuneo, Bologna, Parma and Reggio Emilia, as well as in Milan, Florence and Genoa, among others. The A1 highway between Arezzo and Chiusi, in Tuscany, was shut down for an hour in the morning due to the ice with road police urging "drivers not to take the road unless strictly necessary". In central Italy, snowfalls were reported in Florence and across Tuscany since 1:30 am although civil protection authorities did not report critical situations. Schools in Florence were shut down on Thursday. Milan was among northern cities hit by snowfalls with up to two centimeters of snow in the city center but local traffic was reportedly not affected. Delays were reported at Bologna's international airport. Genoa and Perugia were also under the snow on Thursday morning although civil protection authorities did not report specific problems across the Umbria and Liguria regions except for power outages in areas around Imperia in Liguria. Overall, train traffic was most affected by weather conditions with Italian railway company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) cutting down 50 to 70% of local trains in the regions of Liguria, Piedmont, Veneto, Fiuli Venezia-Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany and Lazio. Only 80% of high-speed trains serving the Milan-Rome-Naples line were travelling on Thursday. A reported 90% of FS trains connecting Turin, Milan and Venice and Genoa with Rome were working as well as 70% of trains between Genoa and Milan. The Italo rail company reportedly cancelled 12 connections on Thursday.