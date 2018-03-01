Unemployment up to 11.1% in January - ISTAT (2)

Rome
01/03/2018
Rome, March 1 - Italy's unemployment rate rose back up to 11.1% in January, up 0.2 of a percentage point with respect to December, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency said that it was the first rise in the jobless rate since July. It said that the number of people actively looking for work increased by 64,000, after five months of falls, although the number was down 147,000 in year-on-year terms. The agency said 2.882 million people were unemployed in Italy.
