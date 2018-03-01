Roventini to be treasury minister if M5s win - Di Maio (2)

Fermo

Fermo, March 1 - Andrea Roventini, an economics lecturer with Pisa's Scuola Superiore di Sant'Anna, will be treasury minister if the 5-Star Movement (M5S) win Sunday's general election, the anti-establishment group's premier candidate Luigi Di Maio told RAI television on Thursday. "Roventini is the same age as (French President Emmanuel) Macron, but he has already written with a Nobel Prize-winner, (Joseph) Stiglitz. "We'll go back to having expansive policy with him".

