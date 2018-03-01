Roventini to be treasury minister if M5s win - Di Maio (2)

Fermo
01/03/2018
Fermo, March 1 - Andrea Roventini, an economics lecturer with Pisa's Scuola Superiore di Sant'Anna, will be treasury minister if the 5-Star Movement (M5S) win Sunday's general election, the anti-establishment group's premier candidate Luigi Di Maio told RAI television on Thursday. "Roventini is the same age as (French President Emmanuel) Macron, but he has already written with a Nobel Prize-winner, (Joseph) Stiglitz. "We'll go back to having expansive policy with him".
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online