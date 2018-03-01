Rome

Soccer: Milan to face Juventus in Italian Cup final

Gattuso's side beat Lazio 5-4 on penalties

Soccer: Milan to face Juventus in Italian Cup final

Rome, March 1 - AC Milan beat Lazio 5-4 in a penalty shootout on Wednesday to set a meeting with holders Juventus in the Italian Cup final. The semi-final return in Rome ended goalless, as had the first leg, and penalties ensued after extra time failed to break the deadlock. Defender Alessio Romagnoli - who was a Lazio fan as a boy - scored the decisive spot kick after Lazio's Luiz Felipe Ramos blasted his effort over the crossbar. Midfielders Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Lucas Lieva also failed to convert for Lazio, as did Milan's Ricardo Rodriguez and Riccardo Montolivo. Earlier on Wednesday Juventus, who have won the last three Cups, beat Atalanta 1-0 to complete a 2-0 aggregate victory.

