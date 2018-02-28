Carabinieri cop kills self, daughters after shooting wife (5)

Rome, February 28 - A Carabinieri police officer, Luigi Capasso, killed himself and his two daughters on Wednesday after shooting his wife in Cisterna di Latina. The 44-year-old officer barricaded himself inside his home and took the girls, aged eight and 14, captive after shooting the 39-year-old woman, who was taken to Rome's San Camillo hospital in a critical condition. Carabinieri police officers broke into the flat after talks with Capasso had stopped for about one hour and found only bodies. He had been holed up in the apartment for around nine hours. Capasso told the police negotiators, who were helped by a woman friend of his, that eh had killed his daughters, sources said. The couple are thought to have been in the process of separating. Capasso waited for his wife, Antonietta Gargiulo, in a garage and used his service revolver to shoot her three times as she was on her way to work at a Findus plant at about 5am, according to an initial reconstruction. He then took the keys and went up to the flat, where the children were still sleeping, according to the reconstruction. He shot them in their sleep. Gargiulo had changed her Facebook status in February 2016, saying she was at the "start of a complicated relationship with myself". She described herself as "a woman who loves her children". Neighbours rushed to the scene to assist Gargiulo after hearing the shots. "Antonietta was on the ground asking for help, shouting," said a 20-year-old woman neighbour. "I was scared. I heard the shots and I looked out over the balcony and I saw Antonietta on the ground, shouting. "I didn't know what had happened. She told the people who went down to help that 'it was my husband'. "I know Antonietta, she's a good person. "I didn't know they had separated". Capasso put a post on his Facebook profile on February 10 that, in retrospect, is alarming. "Never say 'it'll never happen to me', 'I'd never do it' because life can be unpredictable and no one is immune from certain things," Capasso wrote. "Everything happens, even what you would never have imagined". Both Capasso and Gargiulo came from the Campania region. Capasso had beaten his wife after she threw him out recently, a neighbour said. "Antonietta adores her daughters," said another neighbour. The couple went to a prayer group in the town south of Rome, sources said. The woman was still in a life-threatening condition late Wednesday.