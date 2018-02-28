Rome

No to grand coalition says Fitto (3)

Moderate leadership needed, tells Facebook-ANSA live forum

No to grand coalition says Fitto (3)

Rome, February 28 - Centrist We With Italy (NCI) leader Raffaele Fitto told a Facebook-ANSA live forum Wednesday that he was against a grand-coalition government in the event of a hung parliament after Sunday's general election. "We are decidedly against a grand coalition, as centre right we are aiming to win," he said. Fitto said the centre-right coalition, in which NCI is the "fourth leg" along with Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, Matteo Salvini's League and Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy, shoudl have a "moderate" leadership.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sondaggi, le corse clandestine ripartono... dagli Usa

Sondaggi, ripartono le corse clandestine

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

di Eugenio Orrico

Sgarbi: docufilm su Caravaggio dimentica Messina

Sgarbi: docufilm su Caravaggio dimentica Messina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33