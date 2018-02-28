No to grand coalition says Fitto (3)

Rome, February 28 - Centrist We With Italy (NCI) leader Raffaele Fitto told a Facebook-ANSA live forum Wednesday that he was against a grand-coalition government in the event of a hung parliament after Sunday's general election. "We are decidedly against a grand coalition, as centre right we are aiming to win," he said. Fitto said the centre-right coalition, in which NCI is the "fourth leg" along with Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, Matteo Salvini's League and Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy, shoudl have a "moderate" leadership.