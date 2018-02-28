No to grand coalition says Fitto (3)

Rome
28/02/2018
Rome, February 28 - Centrist We With Italy (NCI) leader Raffaele Fitto told a Facebook-ANSA live forum Wednesday that he was against a grand-coalition government in the event of a hung parliament after Sunday's general election. "We are decidedly against a grand coalition, as centre right we are aiming to win," he said. Fitto said the centre-right coalition, in which NCI is the "fourth leg" along with Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, Matteo Salvini's League and Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy, shoudl have a "moderate" leadership.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online