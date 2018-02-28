Risk of M5S-League govt - Renzi (3)

Rome, February 28 - There is a risk of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) teaming up with the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League to form an "extremist" government, centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday. "The risk of an extremist government exists," Renzi said, "I'm not ruling out a government between (M5S founder Beppe) Grillo and the League". Renzi added: "That's why I'm using make your vote count, make it count, make it count". Asked about the possibility of a government formed by the M5S and the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, Renzi said "I don't know if they want to do it, but they certainly haven't got the numbers".