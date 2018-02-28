Pope preparing a document on holiness - C9 chief (3)

Vatican City, February 28 - Pope Francis is preparing a document on holiness, the head of the pope's C9 reform advisory body, Cardinal Oscar Maradiaga, said Wednesday to a question on the pope's reforms. "I have only just heard a far-off voice saying that the Pope is preparing a nice document on holiness," said Honduran cardinal Maradiaga. "We are all called to holiness, if we don't listen to that call reforms aren't possible," he said at the presentation of a book on the pope.