Ready for govt with Renzi, Berlusconi - Grasso (2)

Rome, February 28 - Free and Equal (LeU) leader Pietro Grasso said Wednesday the leftwing party was prepared to serve in a 'special-purpose government' to change the electoral law with Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi. "We are a responsible, government leftwing force, and if there were to be this purpose and President (Sergio) Mattarella were to ask us, we would be ready," Grasso said on TV show Porta a Porta. Former Senate Speaker Grazzo was answering a question on one of the likely scenarios in the event of a hung parliament after Sunday's general election.