Rome

'No vax' protesters halt Lorenzin book event (3)

?How much will they give you to kill kids' shout militants

Rome, February 28 - Members of the 'no vax' anti-vaccines movement on Wednesday halted a book presentation by Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin, who has made 10 vaccinations mandatory for school admission. No vax militants got into the hall where Lorenzin was presenting her book, For Health and For Justice, and shouted insults against the minister and vaccinations. "How much will they give you to kill children?" and "Leave our kids alone" were some of the slogans shouted. Lorenzin stressed how science in Italy has become a "provocation" and said she would sue for slander. There have been several no vax protests against the health ministry's ordinance.

