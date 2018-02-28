Apartment block evacuated after fire in Milan (3)

Milan, February 28 - A 14-storey apartment block was evacuated in Milan after a fire broke out on the fourth floor Wednesday, sources said. The whole building was hit in the fire, sources said. All the residents were safely evacuated. Around 20 people were treated at the scene and at least four were taken to hospital in cod yellow suffering from smoke inhalation. Neighbours said the woman living in the flat where the fire broke out had psychiatric problems. Fire teams put out the blaze and are seeing whether two dogs were left in the building. The building was situated at Via Quarenghi 37, local sources said. There has been a string of similar incidents in Italy recently.