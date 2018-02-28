Slain Slovak journo 'probed 'Ndrangheta' political links (3)

Rome, February 27 - Slain Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak had been working on ties between the Calabria-based 'Ndranghetra mafia and Slovak politicians, the head of the news website he worked for confirmed on Tuesday. Aktuality.sk chief Marek Vagovic said the website would shortly publish a probe by Kuciak into the involvement of mafia-run firms in public contracts and EU tenders. Another Aktuality reporter, Canadian Tom Nicholson, said Kuciak told him about work he was doing into the Italian mafia and EU funds for Slovakia. Kuciak told Nicholson he had told police he was ready to testify but they had not got back to him. The web daily also reported that Italian businessmen suspected of 'Ndrangheta links did business with an advisor to Premier Robert Fico and other members of the ruling party. Fico has offered a million euros to anyone who comes forward with information about Kuciak's murder. Kuciak, 27, and his girlfriend Martina Kusnirova were found dead Sunday evening in their house in the town of Velka Maca, east of the capital, Bratislava. Slovak Culture Minister Marek Madaric of the Democratic Socialist party said he was quitting in connection with the case Wednesday, saying "the culture ministry is the department closest to the media".