Fresh snow forecast for north, a few more flakes in Rome

Rome
28/02/2018
Rome, February 28 - More snow is forecast for the north in coming hours and a few more flakes may fall in the highest parts of Rome overnight, weatherman Andrea Giuliacci said Wednesday. Turin, Cuneo, Genoa, Bologna, Parma and Reggio Emilia will see the most snow, he said.
