Apartment block evacuated after fire in Milan (2)

Milan, February 28 - A 14-storey apartment block was evacuated in Milan after a fire broke out on the fourth floor Wednesday, sources said. The whole building was hit in the fire, sources said. The number of those hurt, evacuated or suffering from smoke inhalation was not immediately available. Fire teams are trying to put out the blaze. The building was situated at Via Quarenghi 37, local sources said. There has been as string of similar incidents in Italy recently.