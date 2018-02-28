Close to reaching absolute majority says Di Maio (3)

Rome, February 28 - Five-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday told a Facebook-ANSA live forum the anti-establishment party was close to reaching "an absolute majority" in Sunday's general election. Di Maio said "it's normal that they're all attacking us because we are the first force in the country and after we present our government team we will be close to reaching an absolute majority". Di Maio told the forum that "a vote for the centre left, Renzi, LeU and Bonino, is assuredly a wasted vote, because they're KO. "The challenge is with the centre right". Ex-premier Matteo Renzi's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is polling about 21% and its centre-left alliance at around 25-26%, well behind the M5S which has touched 29-30%. But Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right alliance has been polling at around 30% too. Di Maio told the forum that he hoped to have the numbers to be able to ignore the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League after Sunday's general election. "I hope the Italians give me a majority in order to be able to ignore them," Di Maio said. "(Matteo) Salvini's party is hovering around 14%", he said, adding that "there is a big problem: you can't just remove the word 'Northern' and people will forget 'Vesuvius wash them away with fire'", referring to a slogan borrowed from soccer ultras that the League leader repeated a few years ago. Salvini has dropped 'Northern' from the League's name to reflect his bid to appeal to the whole of Italy, having long ago ditched a secessionist agenda. Di Maio told the forum Wednesday that the Italian interior ministry was exploiting the risks of resurgent Fascism in Italy, aftera string of recent incidents including the shooting of six African migrants by a former League militant in Macerata. He also said young people needed to be "involved, it isn't enough to ask for their vote". In other remarks, the premier candidate said "we will be the top party, I'm not thinking of other scenarios". He also said there was a risk of 6-7% of ballots being spoiled in Sunday's general election and urged voters to "put a cross over the party symbol". Di Maio said he wasn't intimidated by the role awaiting him in the event of victory. But he stressed there would be team work, not "I'm going to sort this on my own". Di Maio told the forum that a report the M5S's proposed industry minister Lorenzo Fioramonti had backed the boycott of Israel was "fake news". "It's not true. The Movement is not against Israel, it is against the boycott and it does not have an anti-Israel minister. "Fioramonti has already clarified that affair and he will telephone the ambassador to clear it up. "I'm sorry that people are following the PD's biased reports about my ministers". Italians Jews said earlier they were "indignant" at the nomination of Pretoria economics lecturer Fioramonti as the proposed M5S industry minister because he supported "the campaign of hatred and boycott against Israel". Fioramonti's nomination "has aroused disquiet and indignation in the Italian Jewish world", said Jewish community daily Pagine Ebraiche 24. "Fioramonti, it said, "even went so far as to refuse to participate in an event in South Africa, where he teaches, because the presence of Israeli Ambassador Arthur Lenk was scheduled".