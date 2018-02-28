Jews indignant at Fioramonti M5S minister (3)

Rome
28/02/2018
Rome, February 28 - Italians Jews said Wednesday they were "indignant" at the nomination of Pretoria economics lecturer Lorenzo Fioramonti as the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) industry minister because he supported "the campaign of hatred and boycott against Israel". Fioramonti's nomination "has aroused disquiet and indignation in the Italian Jewish world", said Jewish community daily Pagine Ebraiche 24. "Fioramonti, it said, "even went so far as to refuse to participate in an event in South Africa, where he teaches, because the presence of Israeli Ambassador Arthur Lenk was scheduled".
