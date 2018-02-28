Rome

Italians to get two voting slips with anti-fraud coupon

For Sunday's general election

Rome, February 28 - Italians will get two voting slips, a yellow one for the Senate and a pink one for the House, in Sunday's general election. One novelty this time around is that the slips will have an anti-fraud coupon that the voting office chief will have to peel off before it is put into the ballot box.

