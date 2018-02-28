Disciplinary move on teacher who insulted cops -Fedeli (4)

Rome, Febraury 28 - The education ministry is set to take disciplinary action against an elementary-school teacher who insulted police during recent clashes with far-left protesters in Turin, Education Minister Valeria Fedeli said Wednesday. "It is unacceptable to hear from the voice of a teacher words of hatred and violence against the forces of law and order," she said. The education ministry opened disciplinary proceedings against the teacher on the basis of a report from the Piedmont regional schools office on Wednesday, Fedeli said. The teacher, Lavinia Flavia Cassaro, was caught on TV, during a demo against the far-right CasaPound group, shouting at police: "Cowards, you make me sick, you must die". She also said she was ready to fight them if they put down their truncheons, shouting "Without truncheons, when you want, Fascists". The woman, who lives in Turin, moves in far-left 'antagonist' anticapitalist and anarchists circles, sources said. Six police were hurt, none seriously, in the clashes with the antagonists who were trying to get at the neo-Fascist CasaPound rally on February 23. Police union COCER on Wedneday published an open letter to Cassaro from the daughter of a Carabiniere saying "every time he puts on his boots and closes his belt I'm really afraid that someone will kill him. "Perhaps you don't know what that means".