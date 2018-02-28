Close to reaching absolute majority says Di Maio (2)

Rome

Rome, February 28 - Five-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday told a Facebook-ANSA live forum the anti-establishment party was close to reaching "an absolute majority" in Sunday's general election. Di Maio said "it's normal that they're all attacking us because we are the first force in the country and after we present our government team we will be close to reaching an absolute majority".

