Close to reaching absolute majority says Di Maio (2)

Rome
28/02/2018
Rome, February 28 - Five-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday told a Facebook-ANSA live forum the anti-establishment party was close to reaching "an absolute majority" in Sunday's general election. Di Maio said "it's normal that they're all attacking us because we are the first force in the country and after we present our government team we will be close to reaching an absolute majority".
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online