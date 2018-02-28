Pope to visit Geneva June 21 (3)

Vatican City
Vatican City, February 28 - Pope Francis will visit Geneva on June 21 as part of a trip to Switzerland, the Swiss federal chancellery confirmed Wednesday. It said it was happy the pontiff had accepted its invitation. A delegation from the federal council, led by Confederation President Alain Berset, will welcome Francis and hold talks with him, Swiss media said. The details of the trip have yet to be released, the chancellery said. While in Geneva Francis will visit the HQ of the World Council of Churches (WCC), whose Syria peace initiative he welcomed Tuesday.
