Carabinieri cop kills self, daughters after shooting wife (2)

Rome, February 28 - A Carabinieri police officer, Luigi Capasso, killed himself and his two daughters on Wednesday after shooting his wife in the street in Cisterna di Latina. The officer barricaded himself inside his home and took the girls, aged eight and 14, captive after shooting the woman, who was taken to Rome's San Camillo hospital in a critical condition. Carabinieri police officers broke into the flat after talks with Capasso had stopped for about one hour and found only bodies.