Three Italian unis in global top 10 for arts subjects

Rome, February 28 - Three Italian universities, one in Rome and two in Milan, made the top 10 in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject. Rome's La Sapienza uni and Milan's Bocconi and Politecnico uni earned the distinction in the rankings of 48 subjects and five major study areas. The Roman uni was the best in the world for Antiquities Science, overtaking Cambridge, which place second, and Oxford in third place. Harvard came fifth.