Prices in inflation 'trolley' down 0.1% in Feb (3)

Rome
28/02/2018
Rome, February 28 - Prices of the mostly frequently bought goods in Italy's inflation 'trolley' fell 0.1% on an annual basis and 0.2% on a monthly basis in February, ISTAT said Wednesday. This inverted the January trend, when a 1.2% rise was registered, the statistics agency said. The 0.1% annual fall was the lowest since November 2016 when the same 0.1% drop was registered, ISTAT said. The 0.2% monthly fall was the lowest since October 2016, the agency said.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online