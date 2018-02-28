Prices in inflation 'trolley' down 0.1% in Feb (3)

Rome, February 28 - Prices of the mostly frequently bought goods in Italy's inflation 'trolley' fell 0.1% on an annual basis and 0.2% on a monthly basis in February, ISTAT said Wednesday. This inverted the January trend, when a 1.2% rise was registered, the statistics agency said. The 0.1% annual fall was the lowest since November 2016 when the same 0.1% drop was registered, ISTAT said. The 0.2% monthly fall was the lowest since October 2016, the agency said.