Tajani to intervene in Embraco case (2)

Rome, February 28 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Wednesday that he intends to intervene in the case of Embraco's plan to close a plant making refrigerator parts in northern Italy to shift production to Slovakia. The Italian government has complained to the EU about the plan, saying it is the result of Slovakian business incentives that amount to illegal State aid. Embraco is a Brazilian fridge-compressor maker controlled by American domestic-appliance group Whirlpool. "Today I'll call Brazil's industry minister and the CEO of Embraco's parent company and we'll see if it is possible to intervene in the USA and show that this is not the way to invest positively in Europe," said Tajani, who received a delegation of Embraco workers along with Piedmont Governor Sergio Chiamparino. Industry Minister Carlo Calenda had talks in recent days with Whirlpool CEO Marc Bitzer, who said he would personally look at the case, sources said.