Rome

Watchdog OK to bracelets for 'non-autonomous' ill (3)

With safeguards for data protection, patient dignity

Rome, February 28 - Italy's privacy watchdog on Wednesday approved using electronic bracelets to keep tabs on "non-autonomous" sick people with ailments such as Alzheimer's and dementia. It said the bracelets were alright for patients who were not self-sufficient, as long as there were "precise safeguards" for data protection and personal dignity. The watchdog approved the use of "wearable devices for geriatric assistance to allow staff to control, also remotely, not totally self-sufficient patients". It said they were warranted "in consideration of the proven and justified needs of patient health and safety".

