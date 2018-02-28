Zeman says backing M5S because 'believes' (3)

Pescara

Pescara, February 28 - Former Roma and Lazio coach Zdenek Zeman said at the presentation of the sports programme of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) Wednesday that he was backing the M5S "because I believe". The Czech coach, who currently coaches Pescara, quipped to the packed public "I'm here by mistake, I should be down there with you". Zeman, who got Italian citizenship in 1975, said "I've been criticised a lot but I thought people's vote was secret". The popular manager was presented by M5S bigwig Alessandro Di Battista who shortly before had announced that twice Olympic swimming champ Domenico Fioravanti would be the movement's sports minister if the M5S wins Sunday's general election.

