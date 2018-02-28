Cyber-crime hit over 1 mn worldwide in 2017 (3)

Rome
28/02/2018
Rome, February 28 - Cyber-crime hit over one million people around the world last year, according to a report out Wednesday from the Italian web security association CLUSIT. The report said the phenomenon caused damage estimated at $500 billion. The cost of 'IT insecurity' made a "quantum leap! in the last six years, increasing five-fold, the report said. There has been a 240% rise in cyber crimes since 2011, the year of the first CLUSIt report. Cyber-crime was up 7% last year compared to 2016, the report said.
