Rome

Cyber-crime hit over 1 mn worldwide in 2017 (3)

Increased five-fold since 2011 - Italian report

Cyber-crime hit over 1 mn worldwide in 2017 (3)

Rome, February 28 - Cyber-crime hit over one million people around the world last year, according to a report out Wednesday from the Italian web security association CLUSIT. The report said the phenomenon caused damage estimated at $500 billion. The cost of 'IT insecurity' made a "quantum leap! in the last six years, increasing five-fold, the report said. There has been a 240% rise in cyber crimes since 2011, the year of the first CLUSIt report. Cyber-crime was up 7% last year compared to 2016, the report said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Sondaggi, le corse clandestine ripartono... dagli Usa

Sondaggi, ripartono le corse clandestine

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

di Eugenio Orrico

Sgarbi: docufilm su Caravaggio dimentica Messina

Sgarbi: docufilm su Caravaggio dimentica Messina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33