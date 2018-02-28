Wife beater nabbed near Reggio Emilia

Reggio Emilia
28/02/2018
Reggio Emilia, February 28 - A 20-year-old man accused of beating his wife and causing her to miscarry was arrested Wednesday at Gattatico near Reggio Emilia. The man lives with his wife in a Roma camp in Reggio Emilia, where two people were arrested in a drugs bust in December.
