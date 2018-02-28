Reggio Emilia

Wife beater nabbed near Reggio Emilia

Caused wife to miscarry

Wife beater nabbed near Reggio Emilia

Reggio Emilia, February 28 - A 20-year-old man accused of beating his wife and causing her to miscarry was arrested Wednesday at Gattatico near Reggio Emilia. The man lives with his wife in a Roma camp in Reggio Emilia, where two people were arrested in a drugs bust in December.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Sondaggi, le corse clandestine ripartono... dagli Usa

Sondaggi, ripartono le corse clandestine

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

di Eugenio Orrico

Sgarbi: docufilm su Caravaggio dimentica Messina

Sgarbi: docufilm su Caravaggio dimentica Messina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33