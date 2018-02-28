Soccer:Mancini, Conte, Di Biagio in Italy running-Costacurta (3)

Florence, February 28 - Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) Deputy Commissioner Alessandro Costacurta said Wednesday the next Italy coach will either be Antonio Conte, Roberto Mancini or Luigi Di Biagio. "We are counting on appointing a new coach by June," the former Italy and AC Milan defender told reporters. "Those are the names (Conte, Mancini and Di Biagio). It won't be another name". Former Italy boss Conte is currently in charge of Chelsea but his future with the London club is uncertain due to their poor form. Italy Under 21 coach Di Biagio was put in charge of the senior national team on an interim basis after Gian Piero Ventura was sacked last year over the Azzurri's failure to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958. He said that this week that he did not feel like he was doing the job on a temporary basis. "You say I'm a caretaker. Call me what you like. Today I feel I'm the national team coach and what I'm called is the last of my problems," he said. Former Fiorentina, Lazio, Inter and Manchester City boss Mancini is currently in charge of Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg. Costacurta denied reports that Chelsea boss Conte, who led the Azzurri to Euro 2016 quarterfinals and won three Serie A titles as a coach with Juventus, was his first choice. "I never said I preferred Conte over all the others," Costacurta said. "I only said that, as he has already worked with the national team, he has the right criteria. "He did a good job. As there aren't great talents at the moment, there's an even greater need for a good coach. "And the people named are good coaches".