Sanctions for not vaccinating 'for ideology' -Lorenzin (3)

Rome
28/02/2018
Rome, February 28 - Parents who don't vaccinate their children for ideological reasons will face sanctions, Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said Wednesday. Italy has made 10 vaccinations compulsory for school admissions. "The only families who will be sanctioned will be those who have decided not to vaccinate their children for ideological reasons," she said. "We must ensure the safety of all children," she said. A deadline for presenting vaccination certificates falls on March 10. "The law will be rigorously applied. Those who thought we weren't serious were grossly mistaken".
