Rome

Sanctions for not vaccinating 'for ideology' -Lorenzin (3)

'Must ensure safety of all kids', March 10 deadline

Sanctions for not vaccinating 'for ideology' -Lorenzin (3)

Rome, February 28 - Parents who don't vaccinate their children for ideological reasons will face sanctions, Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said Wednesday. Italy has made 10 vaccinations compulsory for school admissions. "The only families who will be sanctioned will be those who have decided not to vaccinate their children for ideological reasons," she said. "We must ensure the safety of all children," she said. A deadline for presenting vaccination certificates falls on March 10. "The law will be rigorously applied. Those who thought we weren't serious were grossly mistaken".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Sondaggi, le corse clandestine ripartono... dagli Usa

Sondaggi, ripartono le corse clandestine

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

di Eugenio Orrico

Sgarbi: docufilm su Caravaggio dimentica Messina

Sgarbi: docufilm su Caravaggio dimentica Messina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33