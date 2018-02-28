CIPE OKs 1bn for reindustrialization - Calenda (3)

Rome, February 28 - The government's interministerial economic planning committee (CIPE) on Wednesday approved funding of over one billion euros for reindustrialization programmes, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Wednesday. He said 200 million euros of that money was for a fund to combat the trend that has seen some firms moving production outside Italy. Another 850 million euros will be devoted to development contracts, Calenda said. CIPE has also set aside 740 million euros for programmes to boost culture and tourism and strengthen urban systems, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said. This includes 360 million euros for projects for the historical centres of Naples, Palermo, Cosenza and Taranto, 10 million for a buffer zone at Pompeii and 32 million for the Ostia Antica archaeological site in Rome. Franceschini said this new money takes the total being invested in "culture work sites" to over 4.2 billion euros. The committee also allocated over one billion euros to the 106 Ionic State highway, sources said.