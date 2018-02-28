Fioravanti sports minister if M5S wins election (3)

Pescara, February 28 - Twice Olympic champion Domenico Fioravanti will be Italy's sports minister if the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) wins Sunday's general election, M5S bigwig Alessandro Di Battista said Wednesday. Fioravanti, 40, won gold in the 100m and 200m breaststroke at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. He was forced to retire from competition in 2004 due to a heart problem. The M5S looks set to be the biggest single party in the new parliament, although a centre-right coalition is closer to winning a working majority, according to opinion polls. M5S premier candidate Luigi Di Maio had already revealed several other key names in his government team in recent days. These included economist and lecturer at Roma Tre University Pasquale Tridico for the labour post; former agriculture ministry manager Alessandra Pesce for agriculture; and private law professor Giuseppe Conte as minister for "the civil service, de-bureaucratisation and meritocracy". It is "surreal" that the M5S has named a shadow cabinet ahead of Sunday's general election, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday. "The stakes in Sunday's elections are comparable to a choice of field, an essential one, but looking at the election campaign it would not seem so," said Gentiloni. "We are in a surreal festival of miraculous proposals. "For the first time there is a shadow cabinet that presents itself before the elections. "Usually you lose the elections and present a shadow cabinet, but here they're doing it before the elections".