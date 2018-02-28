Inflation down to 0.6% in Feb - ISTAT (2)

Rome
28/02/2018
Rome, February 28 - Italy's annual inflation rate dropped further in February, falling to 0.6%, compared to 0.9% in January, according to a flash estimate released by ISTAT on Wednesday. It is the lowest level since December 2016, when the annual inflation rate was 0.5%. A 3.2% drop in the price of fresh food products was a big factor in the fall. The national statistics agency said that its consumer price index was up 0.1% in February in month-on-month terms with respect to January.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online