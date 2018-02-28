Inflation down to 0.6% in Feb - ISTAT (2)

Rome, February 28 - Italy's annual inflation rate dropped further in February, falling to 0.6%, compared to 0.9% in January, according to a flash estimate released by ISTAT on Wednesday. It is the lowest level since December 2016, when the annual inflation rate was 0.5%. A 3.2% drop in the price of fresh food products was a big factor in the fall. The national statistics agency said that its consumer price index was up 0.1% in February in month-on-month terms with respect to January.