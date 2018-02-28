Alfano calls for urgent action on trio missing in Mexico (2)

Rome, February 28 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano has called his Mexican counterpart Luis Videgaray Caso to "express our strong concern" about the plight of three Italians who have gone missing in Mexico, a ministry statement said Wednesday. "I personally raised awareness (about the need) for the urgent solution of the case," Alfano said in the statement. "I highlighted the profound expectation that close ties be maintained between the Mexican authorities conducting the investigation and our embassy and I expressed the strong hope that the three Italians can be refound soon and justice be guaranteed for those responsible for the crime".