Rome

Alfano calls for urgent action on trio missing in Mexico (2)

Foreign minister calls counterpart Luis Videgaray Caso

Alfano calls for urgent action on trio missing in Mexico (2)

Rome, February 28 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano has called his Mexican counterpart Luis Videgaray Caso to "express our strong concern" about the plight of three Italians who have gone missing in Mexico, a ministry statement said Wednesday. "I personally raised awareness (about the need) for the urgent solution of the case," Alfano said in the statement. "I highlighted the profound expectation that close ties be maintained between the Mexican authorities conducting the investigation and our embassy and I expressed the strong hope that the three Italians can be refound soon and justice be guaranteed for those responsible for the crime".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

di Eugenio Orrico

Sondaggi, le corse clandestine ripartono... dagli Usa

Sondaggi, ripartono le corse clandestine

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33