ANSA/ Los Angeles toasts Italy before Oscars

(by Andrea Carugati). Los Angeles, February 28 - While preparations are in full swing for Oscars night on Sunday, a few meters away on Hollywood Boulevard the 13th edition of the La Italia - Film, Fashion and Art Festival has kicked off. The festival, organized by Pascal Vicedomini, aims to bring Italian and American cinema closer together and will last a week. The line-up and protagonists of the festival were presented to the crowded hall of the Chinese theater. The festival brings the best Italian films from last season to Los Angeles, as well as the Italian candidates for Oscars, to whom the final evening will be devoted. Director Luca Guadagnino, producer Marco Morabito and Alessandra Querzola will receive the L.A., Italia 2018's Excellence Award on March 2. "We're proud to pay tribute, on behalf of all Italians, to three extraordinary talents such as Guadagnino, Morabito and Querzola," said "Crash" screenplay Oscar winner Bobby Moresco, spokesperson for the festival's Honor Committee, which also includes former Academy President Cheryl Boone and "Suicide Squad" makeup Oscar winner Alessandro Bertolazzi. "It's clear that these are special people to honour for reaffirming our artistic tradition in the world through their genius and commitment," said L.A., Italia founder Pascal Vicedomini. In an event focusing on women - in the year of MeToo and Time's Up - an award went to Diane Warren, the most prolific composer of the US music industry, in her ninth nomination, and to Oscar-winner Melissa Leo, who won the Silver Mask for Italo-American Performing Artist of the Year. The guest of honor for the evening was Tiziano Ferro, who entertained the public with his songs and thanked all Italians aboard who "keep the reputation of Italians high through great sacrifice". Other actresses receiving awards during the evening include Maria Pia Calzone ("Gomorra"), Caterina Shulha ("Hotel Gagarin"), Emanuela Postacchini ("Alienist") and Marianna Di Martino ("Tiro Libero"). The L.A., Italia film festival is sponsored by the Italian Culture Ministry and Intesa San Paolo Bank; with the participation of AMBI Media Group, Medusa, Mediaset Italia, Rai Cinema, Rai Com, Rainbow, and ISAIA; with the support of MAECI, the Italian Consulate of Los Angeles, the Italian Cultural Institute, the Italian Foreign Trade Agency (ICE), ANICA and APT.