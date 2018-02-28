Pope calls for prayers for 'brothers' in Syria, M.E. (2)

Vatican City
28/02/2018
Vatican City, February 28 - Pope Francis called for the faithful to pray for the "brothers and sisters" hit by conflict in Syria and other parts of the Middle East during his weekly general audience in the Vatican on Wednesday. The pope gave a special greeting to the Arabic-speakers present, especially those from Syria, the Holy Land and the Middle East. "This tormented land," the pope said. "We must pray for these brothers and sisters who are in war and for the persecuted Christians, who they want to banish from this land".
