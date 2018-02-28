Rome

Confindustria, unions agree on new contracts model (2)

Agreement to be signed March 9

Confindustria, unions agree on new contracts model (2)

Rome, February 28 - Vincenzo Boccia, the president of Italian industrial employers' confederation Confindustria, and the leaders of Italy's big three trade unions reached an agreement overnight for a new model for industrial relations and collective labour contracts, a joint statement said Wednesday. The agreement is set to be signed on March 9 after the unions, CGIL, CISL and UIL, have verified the details.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

di Eugenio Orrico

Sondaggi, le corse clandestine ripartono... dagli Usa

Sondaggi, ripartono le corse clandestine

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33