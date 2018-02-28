Confindustria, unions agree on new contracts model (2)

Rome
28/02/2018
Rome, February 28 - Vincenzo Boccia, the president of Italian industrial employers' confederation Confindustria, and the leaders of Italy's big three trade unions reached an agreement overnight for a new model for industrial relations and collective labour contracts, a joint statement said Wednesday. The agreement is set to be signed on March 9 after the unions, CGIL, CISL and UIL, have verified the details.
