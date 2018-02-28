Rome

Several arrested over attempt to spring boss from jail (2)

Rome, February 28 - Finance police on Wednesday executed several arrest warrants for people suspected of being close to the Romito mafia clan in the southern province of Foggia town of Mattinata, in Puglia. The suspects allegedly tried to spring a clan boss from jail after the murder of Mario Luciano Romito, an alleged mobster who was killed in a hit at Apricena in August 2017 along with his brother-in-law and two farmers who may have witnessed the attack. They are accused of illegal possession of weapons and attempted jailbreaking.

