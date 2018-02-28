Rome

Cold snap reaches peak

Homeless man dies in Milan, transport disruption continues

Cold snap reaches peak

Rome, February 28 - The Siberian weather front that this week brought rare snowfalls to Rome and Naples and caused massive transport disruption nationwide is forecast to peak on Wednesday, with minimum temperatures as low as -7 degrees in some areas. The extreme cold has also been linked to the death of a homeless man in Milan. Rail company Trenitalia has said that 80% of its high-speed train services should be running on Wednesday, with regional services in Lazio going up from 50% to 70%.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

di Eugenio Orrico

Sondaggi, le corse clandestine ripartono... dagli Usa

Sondaggi, ripartono le corse clandestine

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33