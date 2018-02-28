Cold snap reaches peak

Rome, February 28 - The Siberian weather front that this week brought rare snowfalls to Rome and Naples and caused massive transport disruption nationwide is forecast to peak on Wednesday, with minimum temperatures as low as -7 degrees in some areas. The extreme cold has also been linked to the death of a homeless man in Milan. Rail company Trenitalia has said that 80% of its high-speed train services should be running on Wednesday, with regional services in Lazio going up from 50% to 70%.