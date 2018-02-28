Carabinieri cop shoots wife, holes self up with kids (2)

Rome

Woman taken to Rome hospital in critical condition

Rome, February 28 - A Carabinieri police officer shot his wife during a row in the street in Cisterna di Latina on Wednesday and then barricaded himself inside his home, taking his children hostage, sources said. The woman was taken to Rome's San Camillo hospital in a critical condition, the sources said. The couple were said to have been in the process of separating.

