Carabinieri cop shoots wife, holes self up with kids (2)

Rome
28/02/2018
Rome, February 28 - A Carabinieri police officer shot his wife during a row in the street in Cisterna di Latina on Wednesday and then barricaded himself inside his home, taking his children hostage, sources said. The woman was taken to Rome's San Camillo hospital in a critical condition, the sources said. The couple were said to have been in the process of separating.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online