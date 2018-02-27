Sick notes down 13.6% in public sector - Boeri (3)

Rome, February 27 - The number of sick notes submitted in the Italian public sector between September and December last year fell by 13.6%, the head of the pensions and social security agency INPS, Tito Boeri, said Tuesday. Boeri said the fall had come after the launch of a new central hub to control absences due to sickness. The number of sick days was down 19.6% in the four-month period, Boeri said, compared to a 3.3% drop in the private sector.