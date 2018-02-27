M5S shadow cabinet 'surreal' says Gentiloni

Rome, February 27 - It is "surreal" that the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has named a shadow cabinet ahead of Sunday's general election, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday. "The stakes in Sunday's elections are comparable to a choice of field, an essential one, but looking at the election campaign it would not seem so," said Gentiloni. "We are in a surreal festival of miraculous proposals, For the first time there is a shadow cabinet that presents itself before the elections. "Usually you lose the elections and present a shadow cabinet, but here they're doing it before the elections". There is no cause for alarm ahead of the general election, with a "solid" economy and the lead of President Sergio Mattarella, Gentiloni said. "We mustn't sow alarm on the future of the country because we have achieved economic solidity in positive growth, we have a very firm leadership of institutions in the hands of our president Mattarella, an instutitonal guide for the path ahead of us," he said.