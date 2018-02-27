Rome

Di Maio in first meeting with govt team

In Rome

Di Maio in first meeting with govt team

Rome, February 27 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday had his first meeting with the government team he has promised to present to President Sergio Mattarella before Sunday's general election. Few names have been confirmed by Di Maio, who has said key ministries will go to women.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

di Eugenio Orrico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33