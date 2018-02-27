Di Maio in first meeting with govt team

Rome
27/02/2018
Rome, February 27 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday had his first meeting with the government team he has promised to present to President Sergio Mattarella before Sunday's general election. Few names have been confirmed by Di Maio, who has said key ministries will go to women.
