Sick notes down 13.6% in public sector - Boeri (2)

Rome
27/02/2018
Rome, February 27 - The number of sick notes submitted in the Italian public sector between September and December last year fell by 13.6%, the head of the pensions and social security agency INPS, Tito Boeri, said Tuesday. Boeri said the fall had come after the launch of a new central hub to control absences due to sickness.
