LeU refuses to take part in TV debate with CasaPound (3)

Rome, February 27 - The leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party on Tuesday refused to take part in a TV debate ahead of Sunday's general election because of the presence on the panel of the neo-Fascist CasaPound group. "This ticket," LeU said, "claims Fascism as a historical experience of reference defining its members as 'Fascists of the third millennium'." It said "we of the LeU do not intend to legitimise this political culture in any way, and apologising to (State broadcaster) RAI and viewers, we won't be taking part out of deep respect for anti-Fascism".