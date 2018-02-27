Palermo

'Ndrangheta boss to be let out to see sick mother (4)

Domenico Gallico held under 41 bis

'Ndrangheta boss to be let out to see sick mother (4)

Palermo, February 27 - A boss in the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia may soon be let out of jail to see his sick mother, sources said Tuesday. Domenico Gallico, a boss from Palmi, is currently being held under the tough 41 bis prison regime for mafiosi. Gallico is being held in Sassari on Sardinia to serve out seven life sentences and years of other jail terms for mafia association, murder,money laundering and other crimes. He has received a furlough permit from a surveillance magistrate. In 2012 Gallico attacked and broke the nose of then anti-mafia prosecutor Giovanni Musarò during a prison interview, and injured two prison guards. Gallico's mother, 91-year-old Lucia Giuseppe Morgante, was sentenced to life imprisonment for mafia association and murder but obtained a deferment of the sentence for ill health. She is currently at home in Palmi.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

di Eugenio Orrico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33