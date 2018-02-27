Possible deal with M5S if common points - Grasso (3)

Rome, February 27 - Leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party leader Pietro Grasso said Tuesday a deal with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) was possible if they shared common points in government programmes after Sunday's general election. Grasso ruled out, on the other hand, any alliance with the centre right. "Before, they (the M5S) weren't disposed to ally with anyone, now it's the opposite", Grasso said. "On immigration, Europe, and civil rights they have antithetical positions (from us) but if there were common points, why not?", he said. Grasso said there could be no common points with centre right leader Silvio Berlusconi and his coalition. "The centre right has a different vision form us," he said.