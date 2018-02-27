Rome

Possible deal with M5S if common points - Grasso (3)

No alliance with centre right

Possible deal with M5S if common points - Grasso (3)

Rome, February 27 - Leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party leader Pietro Grasso said Tuesday a deal with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) was possible if they shared common points in government programmes after Sunday's general election. Grasso ruled out, on the other hand, any alliance with the centre right. "Before, they (the M5S) weren't disposed to ally with anyone, now it's the opposite", Grasso said. "On immigration, Europe, and civil rights they have antithetical positions (from us) but if there were common points, why not?", he said. Grasso said there could be no common points with centre right leader Silvio Berlusconi and his coalition. "The centre right has a different vision form us," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

di Eugenio Orrico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33