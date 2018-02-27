Rome

Sahara green and populated thousands of years ago

Italian-led study reconstructs migrations across area

Sahara green and populated thousands of years ago

Rome, February 27 - The Sahara was green and populated thousands of years ago, an Italian-led study said Tuesday. The study, led by Rome La Sapienza University's Fulvio Cruciani and published in Genome Biology, used an innovative DNA sequencing technique to reconstruct human migration in the area. The Sahara was covered in lush vegetation between 12,000 and 5,000 years ago, the study found.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Sondaggi e corse clandestine, RightNation.it si arrende

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Lavoro, i concorsi a Messina e in Sicilia

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Il “marziano” di Messina sbarca all’Onu

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

Calabria, la mappa dei “veleni”

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

L’autore della strage di Rende era depresso

di Eugenio Orrico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33