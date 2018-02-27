Sahara green and populated thousands of years ago

Rome
27/02/2018
Rome, February 27 - The Sahara was green and populated thousands of years ago, an Italian-led study said Tuesday. The study, led by Rome La Sapienza University's Fulvio Cruciani and published in Genome Biology, used an innovative DNA sequencing technique to reconstruct human migration in the area. The Sahara was covered in lush vegetation between 12,000 and 5,000 years ago, the study found.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online