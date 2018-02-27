Snow, cold continue to cause transport disruption (4)

Naples, February 27 - The wave of snow and freezing temperatures that has hit Italy continued to cause disruption in many parts of the country on Tuesday, especially in the transport sector, and may have led to the death of a homeless man. The man died in Milan early on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest that may have been related to him suffering extreme cold, sources said. The 47-year-old man received paramedic assistance shortly after 8:00 near to Milan's central station but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, the sources said. Temperatures dropped well below 0 degrees during the night. The man, named as Massimiliano R., was a former chef in deluxe establishments who had fallen into depression and alcohol abuse after separating from his wife, sources said. In Rome schools were closed for a second consecutive day after the capital got a rare covering of snow on Monday and Mayor Virginia Raggi arrived back after returning from a climate-change conference in Mexico early. ER admissions for falls on snow and ice have surged in Rome since the blanket of snow hit the Italian capital Monday morning, the Gemelli and Umberto I hospitals said Tuesday. Admissions for fractures and trauma due to falls on Monday accounted for 50% of all admissions compared to the normal 20%, the sources said. Schools were also closed in Naples. Schools will be shut there on Wednesday too due to snow, ice and freezing temperatures, Mayor Luigi de Magistris said after a meeting at the prefect's department. De Magistris called on all Neapolitans to "avoid going out for the next 24 hours because the weather forecasts say the temperatures will be very low and the consequent formation of ice could be very dangerous". Snow and poor visibility in the Campanian capital caused traffic to and from Capodichino airport to be suspended early on Tuesday. As a result many flights were cancelled and long queues formed of passengers trying to arrange new ones. Many travellers had difficulty getting to the airport because of poor road conditions. Trains were delayed and cancelled in Rome as the cold snap continued to bite Tuesday. All high-speed trains have been moved from Termini to Tiburtina station and delays of up to two hours have been registered. Five high-speed services were cancelled. In all, 33 trains will be cancelled across Italy today, mostly leaving from Rome, Naples and Milan, rail company Trenitalia said. The situation was gradually returning to normal in Naples, Trenitalia said. Passengers arriving more than three hours late are entitled to full refunds, Trenitalia said. Termini was virtually KO'd by rare snow on Monday with delays of up to seven hours. All Intercity services were cancelled and many regional trains too. Consumer group Codacons on Tuesday filed suits at 104 prosecutors' offices across the country because of Monday's chaos. Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti said the disruption to commuters had been "unacceptable". He said the causes of the delays and cancellations "must be cleared up". Snow-linked rail woes in Rome have been resolved, sources said Tuesday. But there were severe disruptions in the south because of the heavy snow in Naples, they said. Long delays were reported on the Adriatic coastal line between Ancona and Bari. Trains heading south from Milan suffered another day of severe snow-linked disruption on Tuesday. There were long queues at ticket offices because of trains that had been cancelled or were full. All Italo trains out of Milan were full. The number of trains cancelled was about 10 units up compared to Monday, at around 40. Another wave of low pressure that could bring fresh snow is forecast to arrive on Thursday. There are fears that the bad weather could affect turnout for Sunday's general election. Frost will "peak" across Italy on Wednesday with minimum temperatures falling to -6/7 degrees Celsius, weatherman Bernardo Gozzini said Tuesday. Temperatures will start rising gradually from Thursday afternoon, he said, and snow will gradually turn to rain. In the south of Italy this weekend temperature highs will reach 18-20 degrees, at least 15 higher than currently, Gozzini said. But there will be a possible fresh snowfall in Rome Thursday morning, he said.